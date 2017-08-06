In photos: Japan commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima
At the memorial service, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said both nuclear and non-nuclear states need to work together to make the world free of such weapons.
Japan on Sunday commemorated the 72nd anniversary of the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the world can truly be free of such weapons only through the participation of both nuclear and non-nuclear states.
“Our country is committed to leading the international community by encouraging both sides to make progress toward abolishing nuclear arms,” Abe said in his speech at the annual ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park near the ground zero, reported AFP.
However, in June, Japan had supported the United Kingdom, France and the US in dismissing a United Nations treaty banning atomic weapons.
On August 6, 1945, a United States B-29 plane had dropped a bomb over Hiroshma at 8:15 am, marking the first use of an atomic weapon. More than 1.4 lakh people had died in the bombing.
Japan is the only country to have suffered atomic attacks. Here is how the day was commemorated in the country on Sunday: