Japan on Sunday commemorated the 72nd anniversary of the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the world can truly be free of such weapons only through the participation of both nuclear and non-nuclear states.

“Our country is committed to leading the international community by encouraging both sides to make progress toward abolishing nuclear arms,” Abe said in his speech at the annual ceremony at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park near the ground zero, reported AFP.

However, in June, Japan had supported the United Kingdom, France and the US in dismissing a United Nations treaty banning atomic weapons.

On August 6, 1945, a United States B-29 plane had dropped a bomb over Hiroshma at 8:15 am, marking the first use of an atomic weapon. More than 1.4 lakh people had died in the bombing.

Japan is the only country to have suffered atomic attacks. Here is how the day was commemorated in the country on Sunday:

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui (R) offers a new list of A-bomb dead, people who died since last year's anniversary from the side effects of radiation, at the 72nd anniversary memorial service for victims of the bombing . (Credit: Jiji Press/AFP)

People lay flowers and offer prayers early morning before the 72nd anniversary memorial service. (Credit: Jiji Press/AFP)

People burn incense and offer prayers early morning before the 72nd anniversary memorial service. (Credit: Jiji Press/AFP)

People line up to offer prayers at the 72nd anniversary memorial service. (Credit: Jiji Press/AFP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech at the 72nd anniversary memorial service for the atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. (Credit: Jiji Press/AFP)