UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: The US-drafted resolution bans exports of various minerals and seafood from Pyongyang, as well as new joint ventures with the country. Japan commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima: At the memorial service, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said both nuclear and non-nuclear states need to work together to make the world free of such weapons. ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him. I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet. Abu Dujana had helped set up al-Qaeda’s J&K unit, claims terror outfit chief Zakir Musa: In a purported audio statement, the commander of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind said the LeT militant and his associate were their first martyrs. Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market. Air India passengers made to sit in flight without AC for three hours while waiting for take-off: The 282 people on board the Delhi-bound aircraft were not allowed to disembark at the Mumbai airport after the Boeing 777 hit a technical snag. Four arrested for allegedly forcing couple to sell their newborn girl to clear hospital bill: The father said that one of the accused, an Asha worker, had forced him to take his pregnant wife to a private nursing home. Arvind Kejriwal’s false and defamatory allegations affected my reputation, Arun Jaitley tells court: The bench rejected the Delhi chief minister’s plea seeking adjournment of the case on the grounds that he did not have proper representation. Amazon.com pulls the plug on toilet paper with Donald Trump’s tweets printed on it: ‘Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper’ had 140-character messages from before he was elected president.