The big news: UN bans key exports from North Korea for testing missiles, and nine other top stories
- UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: The US-drafted resolution bans exports of various minerals and seafood from Pyongyang, as well as new joint ventures with the country.
- Japan commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima: At the memorial service, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said both nuclear and non-nuclear states need to work together to make the world free of such weapons.
- ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him.
- I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet.
- Abu Dujana had helped set up al-Qaeda’s J&K unit, claims terror outfit chief Zakir Musa: In a purported audio statement, the commander of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind said the LeT militant and his associate were their first martyrs.
- Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market.
- Air India passengers made to sit in flight without AC for three hours while waiting for take-off: The 282 people on board the Delhi-bound aircraft were not allowed to disembark at the Mumbai airport after the Boeing 777 hit a technical snag.
- Four arrested for allegedly forcing couple to sell their newborn girl to clear hospital bill: The father said that one of the accused, an Asha worker, had forced him to take his pregnant wife to a private nursing home.
- Arvind Kejriwal’s false and defamatory allegations affected my reputation, Arun Jaitley tells court: The bench rejected the Delhi chief minister’s plea seeking adjournment of the case on the grounds that he did not have proper representation.
- Amazon.com pulls the plug on toilet paper with Donald Trump’s tweets printed on it: ‘Donald Trump Classic Tweets Toilet Paper’ had 140-character messages from before he was elected president.