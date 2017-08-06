Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the stalking case involving the son of state Bharatiya Janata Party President, Subhash Barala, was an individual matter and that the law would take its course, NDTV reported.

Khattar said he had confidence in the state police and said justice would prevail. Vikas Barala, 23, and his friend Ashish Kumar were drunk when they followed the daughter of an IAS officer on Friday night, ANI reported.

Full trust on Chandigarh police. Justice will prevail. Guilty will be punished: Haryana CM on girl stalked by Haryana BJP President's son pic.twitter.com/NYw2L4Xsmw — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

The complainant had on Saturday put up a Facebook post describing the incident, titled “Was almost kidnapped on a Chandigarh road last night”.

“I was driving home from the sector-8 market at about 12:15am, and crossed the road into sec-7, where the petrol pump is.

I was also on the phone with a friend at the time, and realised about a minute later that a car was following me,” the post read.



The post said she called the police and informed them of the incident immediately. “They left me absolutely no space to move or escape, and the passenger jumped out of the car and moved towards mine...At this point, the guy had reached my car, banged loudly on my window, and tried to open the door.”

The complainant also thanked the Chandigarh police for their quick and efficient response. “I am lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such very important persons?”