The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested a suspected Bangladeshi militant from Muzaffarnagar, reported ANI. The accused is believed to be a member of the extremist Ansarullah Bangla Team, officials said.

The accused used to deal in fake identity cards for militants and several incriminating documents, articles and stamps were found with him, police said. He carried a fake ID himself.

ATS Inspector General Asim Arun said the man was arrested from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar, the Hindustan Times reported. He used to live in Saharanpur’s Deoband before moving to Charthawal in 2011, officials said. The accused even managed to get his Aadhaar card and passport made, the police said.