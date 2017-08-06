The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday that said militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag on July 10, reported ANI. The attack had left eight pilgrims dead. Three people had been arrested in connection with the attack and produced before the court, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Munir Khan said.

The accused have been sent to police custody. The IGP added that the police were investigating whether two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants recently killed by security forces were involved in the Amarnath yatra attack.

“Ismail, a Pakistani militant belonging to the LeT, along with two other Pakistani militants, and a local Kashmiri militant from the LeT carried out the attack,” Khan said. The people who provided the militants logistical help and acted as their guides have also been identified.

The IGP said that the militants had initially planned the attack for July 9, but it was postponed since there was no movement of vehicles belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force or the Amarnath yatra pilgrims that day. Khan said the militants used the code word “Bilal” for a CRPF vehicle and “Shaukat” for a vehicle belonging to the Amarnath pilgrims.