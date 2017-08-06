United States television network Fox News suspended The Specialists host Eric Bolling over allegations that he sent sexually inappropriate text messages to his colleagues several years ago. The anchor’s lawyer said the reports were “untrue and terribly unfair”. This is the third such case to be reported at the network which has described the recent reports as “allegations of inappropriate behaviour”.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” Fox News, part of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said in a statement.

On Friday, The Huffington Post, quoted 14 anonymous sources who alleged that Bolling had sent “unsolicited photos of male genitalia by text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and another one at Fox News.”

“We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible,” Bolling’s attorney, Michael Bowe told Reuters.

In April, Fox News removed one of its most popular hosts from the company following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and “inappropriate behaviour”. “Fox News is cutting ties with Bill O’Reilly, the biggest star in its 20-year history,” its parent company 21st Century Fox had said.

Late founder and former chairperson of Fox News had to resign from the network in 2016 over allegations that he had sexually harassed women.