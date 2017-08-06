The Gujarat Police said on Sunday that they are on the lookout for three more people involved in the attack on Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s car, reported PTI. The Congress has alleged that three individuals linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party - Bhagwandas Patel, Mor Singh Rao and Mukesh Thakkar- were among those involved in the attack.

Jayesh Darji, a member of the BJP’s youth wing in Banaskantha, was arrested on Saturday. “We are trying to track down three more persons who are on the run,” Dhanera circle police inspector JN Khant said. “Their names came up during the investigation into the attack on Gandhi’s vehicle.”

The Congress vice president’s car was pelted with stones in Dhanera where he was on a visit to meet flood victims. The rear glass of his car was damaged in the attack. On Saturday morning, he had claimed the attack was carried out by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “A BJP worker threw a big stone in my direction, it hit my personal security officer,” he said. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS’ way of doing politics.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party had accused Gandhi of indulging in “photo opportunity” politics.