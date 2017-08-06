The big news: Arun Jaitley says Kerala political murders are ‘barbaric’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmir Police said the Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the Amarnath attack, Haryana CM says the stalking case accused will be punished.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley meets the family of murdered RSS worker in Kerala: Violence would only increase the determination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to work harder in the state, the Finance Minister said.s
- Kashmir police say LeT responsible for Amarnath attack: IGP Munir Khan said that the people who provided the militants logistical help and acted as their guides have also been identified.
- Khattar calls Haryana stalking case an ‘individual matter’, says guilty will be punished: The complainant had described the incident in a Facebook post titled ‘Was almost kidnapped on a Chandigarh road last night’.ss
- ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him.
- Japan commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima: At the memorial service, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said both nuclear and non-nuclear states need to work together to make the world free of such weapons.
- UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: China urged North Korea to stop conducting nuclear tests and violating UN sanctions.
- Abu Dujana had helped set up al-Qaeda’s J&K unit, claims terror outfit chief Zakir Musa: In a purported audio statement, the commander of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind said the LeT militant and his associate were their first martyrs.
- Cognizant says 400 of its top-level executives have accepted its voluntary separation package: The company had offered some of its senior staff up to nine months of salary.
- I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet.s
- Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market.