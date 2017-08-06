A look at the headlines right now:

Arun Jaitley meets the family of murdered RSS worker in Kerala: Violence would only increase the determination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to work harder in the state, the Finance Minister said.s Kashmir police say LeT responsible for Amarnath attack: IGP Munir Khan said that the people who provided the militants logistical help and acted as their guides have also been identified. Khattar calls Haryana stalking case an ‘individual matter’, says guilty will be punished: The complainant had described the incident in a Facebook post titled ‘Was almost kidnapped on a Chandigarh road last night’.ss ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him. Japan commemorates the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombing on Hiroshima: At the memorial service, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said both nuclear and non-nuclear states need to work together to make the world free of such weapons. UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: China urged North Korea to stop conducting nuclear tests and violating UN sanctions. Abu Dujana had helped set up al-Qaeda’s J&K unit, claims terror outfit chief Zakir Musa: In a purported audio statement, the commander of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind said the LeT militant and his associate were their first martyrs. Cognizant says 400 of its top-level executives have accepted its voluntary separation package: The company had offered some of its senior staff up to nine months of salary. I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet.s Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market.