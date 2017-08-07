A look at the headlines right now:

Gujarat Congress MLAs return to state after 10 days at a Bengaluru resort: They had been flown to Karnataka after six of the party legislators in the state had quit ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Mumbai’s BEST buses to stay off roads today as workers call strike: At least 36,000 workers said they have not been paid their salaries for three months. Arun Jaitley meets the family of murdered RSS worker in Kerala: Violence would only increase the determination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to work harder in the state, the Finance Minister said. Cognizant says 400 of its top-level executives have accepted its voluntary separation package: The company had offered some of its senior staff up to nine months of salary. Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market. Hong Kong’s beaches closed after palm oil spill leaves foul-smelling congealed lumps on its shores: Residents said they had never seen anything like it before. UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: China urged North Korea to stop conducting nuclear tests and violating UN sanctions. ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him. I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet. Kashmir police say LeT responsible for Amarnath attack: IGP Munir Khan said that the people who provided the militants logistical help and acted as their guides have also been identified.