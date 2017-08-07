The big news: Gujarat Congress MLAs return from Bengaluru, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mumbai’s BEST buses will be off the roads today, and 400 senior Cognizant employees have accepted voluntary exit packages.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gujarat Congress MLAs return to state after 10 days at a Bengaluru resort: They had been flown to Karnataka after six of the party legislators in the state had quit ahead of the Rajya Sabha election.
- Mumbai’s BEST buses to stay off roads today as workers call strike: At least 36,000 workers said they have not been paid their salaries for three months.
- Arun Jaitley meets the family of murdered RSS worker in Kerala: Violence would only increase the determination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers to work harder in the state, the Finance Minister said.
- Cognizant says 400 of its top-level executives have accepted its voluntary separation package: The company had offered some of its senior staff up to nine months of salary.
- Mob beats up gau rakshaks in Ahmednagar after they stop tempo carrying cows for slaughter: Members of the Pune-based cow protection group said they were trying to prevent vehicles from illegally transporting cattle to a popular animal market.
- Hong Kong’s beaches closed after palm oil spill leaves foul-smelling congealed lumps on its shores: Residents said they had never seen anything like it before.
- UN Security Council imposes tougher sanctions on North Korea for repeated missile tests: China urged North Korea to stop conducting nuclear tests and violating UN sanctions.
- ED arrests Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah’s close aide from Srinagar in terror-funding case: Aslam Wani’s arrest comes a day after a Delhi court issued an ‘open-ended’ Non-Bailable Warrant against him.
- I-T Department found Rs 300 crore in undisclosed income after raids on DK Shivakumar, say officials: Investigators are believed to have recovered jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 crore, though no official statement has been issued yet.
- Kashmir police say LeT responsible for Amarnath attack: IGP Munir Khan said that the people who provided the militants logistical help and acted as their guides have also been identified.