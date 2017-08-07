Security forces in Kashmir killed a militant, who is said to have been from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, early on Monday morning. Reports said one was killed, while two others got away during a gunfight in Samboora, Pulwama district.

A police official said the militant’s body had been retrieved, adding that he was a resident of Pakistan.

The militant’s death was followed by protests and clashes in the area, during which the two others got away, Greater Kashmir reported. Internet services were suspended in the area after the killing.

On Saturday, three militants were shot dead in Sopore. The militants’ deaths come days after LeT commander Abu Dujana was killed in an encounter on August 1.