Former Kerala Director General of Police TP Senkumar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making communal statements in an interview with a magazine, The News Minute reported. However, he was later released on bail after police recorded his statement.

The cyber crime police in the state had registered a case against Senkumar after they received six complaints against him for allegedly inflammatory comments during an interview with a Malayalam online magazine Samakaalika Malayalam. In the interview, Senkumar allegedly claimed that some members of the Muslim community had practiced “love jihad” in Kerala. He also allegedly made comments about the growth of the Muslim population in the state as against the Hindu population. Senkumar has denied making the comments though.

The Kerala High Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the former DGP in the case.