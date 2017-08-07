A man in Pakistan allegedly decapitated his wife with a chopper in Lahore’s Manga Mandi area on Sunday. The police said 37-year-old Nasreen’s children and neighbours found her dead in a room in their house with her head cut off, Dawn reported on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Maher Mumtaz said initial investigations had found that Nasreen’s husband Afraheem had beheaded her for not quitting her job as a labourer in a factory in Raiwind.

The senior policeman added that Afraheem had attacked his wife with a chopper while she was sleeping and then left the house. Her children found her dead when they unlocked the room with the help of a few neighbours.