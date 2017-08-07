Former Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela on Monday said the attack on party Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was a result of public anger over its MLAs being absent during floods in the state, PTI reported. The Congress had flown out 44 MLAs to Bengaluru last month over suspicions that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha election.

“I condemn the attack on Rahul Gandhi, but the party should understand that the anger is directed at the MLAs who were absent,” he told reporters in Gandhinagar. “The Congress abandoned its voters during the heavy rains and floods. The people had reposed their faith in the MLAs, so the party should also repose faith in its members.”

Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones in Dhanera town in Gujarat on August 4 where he was on a visit to meet flood victims. The rear glass of his car was damaged in the attack.

Vaghela said the decision to fly out the MLAs to Bengaluru at the time of floods will cost the party in the upcoming Assembly elections. “Even if they contest in the next elections, will the people forget that they had left the state when their services were required the most? Will they be able to win?” he said.

On Rajya Sabha elections

Despite quitting the party, Vaghela had earlier said his vote was reserved for Congress nominee Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election. However, on Monday, the leader said he will not reveal who he will vote for.

“Party members should not be bound by anything. Voting should be free of any whip,” he said, adding that Patel was his old friend and that their relationship was not limited to politics.

The Congress has fielded senior leader Patel to contest for the fifth time in the Rajya Sabha election, which are scheduled for Tuesday. He is up against BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Patel and former Congress chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput.