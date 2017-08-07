Activist and founder of the Narmada Bachao Andolan Medha Patkar was taken to a hospital in Indore on Monday, soon after she was detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district while protesting against the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Five others were also taken into custody as their hunger strike demanding rehabilitation of those displaced by the project entered its 12th day.

Six other activists in Dhar said they will continue their fast, and that those detained will also carry on their hunger strike in custody.

Nearly 2,000 police officers were deployed at the protest site. They allegedly used force against the agitators, with some even claiming that the police had manhandled a few women protestors when they tried to stop Patkar from being detained. The police allegedly broke the stage and tents set up as well as chairs.

The Narmada Bachao Andolan has condemned the police action. It claimed that the police came armed with batons with pins on them to control the protests.

Patkar and 11 others began their hunger strike in Dhar’s Chikalda village on July 27. They alleged that nobody from the state or central government had held any dialogue with the protestors.

The group has claimed that more than 40,000 families across 190 villages have been left out of the rehabilitation plan. They further alleged that the rehabilitation centres lacked basic facilities and were not habitable.

The state government, however, claimed that the rehabilitation sites were complete with basic facilities. “Around 65% of the villagers have shifted to the new sites after accepting compensation, which was way above what was decided by the tribunal and the courts,” Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Dubey had told The Times of India.