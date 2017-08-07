The Army gunned down five suspected militants during an alleged infiltration bid in the Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. The Northern Command said that the operations were still on.

“A major infiltration bid was foiled in the Machhil sector by alert troops,” said a defence spokesperson, according to PTI. The Army also recovered five weapons during the search operation after the encounter. The identity and affiliation of the suspected militants are yet to be ascertained.