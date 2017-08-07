At least 20 people were injured after an explosion in Lahore’s Band Road in Pakistan on Monday night, The Express Tribune reported. The police and rescue teams have been rushed to the site.

The injured were being treated at Mayo Hospital and Mian Munshi Hospital. However, the hospitals are facing problems in carrying out emergency operations because of a power failure in the area, according to the Dawn.

The explosion took place in a truck that was coming from Swat district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, reported Geo News. An improvised explosive device was reportedly planted on the truck.

A three-storey building in the area is believed to have collapsed because of the intensity of the explosion. The blast resulted in a crater, about seven-feet deep, at the site.

No group has claimed responsibility yet. “We do know as of yet what has caused the incident in Lahore,” Punjab Province Police spokesperson Nayab Haider said, according to Geo News.

More details are awaited.