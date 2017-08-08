Elections will be held in Gandhinagar later on Tuesday for three Rajya Sabha seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded party chief Amit Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani and former Congress chief whip in the Gujarat Assembly Balwantsinh Rajput, who had joined the BJP last month. Congress’ nominee Ahmed Patel is fighting for a fifth term in the Rajya Sabha.

As the BJP has 122 members in the Assembly, and can easily win two seats. The third one, however, will be a close contest, according to news reports. Rajput is up against Patel for this seat. Each candidate would need 45 seats to enter the Rajya Sabha. However, the Congress’ strength went fro, 51 to 45 after six members, including Rajput, had resigned in July. Three of them joined the BJP, forcing the Congress leadership to fly its leaders to a resort in Karnataka to prevent any more poaching.

Ahmed Patel was confident of a victory and claimed on Monday that he had the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and its two MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly – Kandhal Jadeja and Jayant Patel. Hours later, however, Jadeja said he was asked by the party leadership to vote for BJP’s Rajput. Patel had said that besides the two NCP legislators, lone Janata Dal (United) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava had also extended support to him.

However, there are worries of cross-voting or members using the Nota option, The Times of India said. During the Presidential election, more than 10 Congress members had cross-voted for Ramnath Kovind.

Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm at Saputara Hall of Swarnim Sankul II inside the New Secretariat complex. The results will be declared in the evening.