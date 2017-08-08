The big news: Elections to three Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chandigarh Police found CCTV footage from a stalking incident, and US’ agricultural department told to stop using the phrase ‘climate change’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election to three Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats scheduled today: Gujarat’s NCP leader said the party leadership asked him to vote for BJP, but the Congress refuted this.
- Don’t say ‘climate change’, Trump administration tells its Department of Agriculture: They have also been told they cannot use other phrases like ‘greenhouse gases’ and ‘sequester carbon’.
- Police find CCTV footage, NCW asks for updates on Chandigarh stalking case: The police had claimed that cameras along the route had not been working at the time of the incident.
- Congress is facing an existential crisis and needs to change, says Jairam Ramesh: The senior party leader said it was wrong to assume that anti-incumbency would work against the current government in the next election.
- Mumbai’s BEST workers call off their strike after Uddhav Thackeray promises them salaries on time: Around 3,800 buses were off the roads on Monday, leaving the commuters inconvenienced.
- Medha Patkar, five others detained during their fast against Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 2,000 police officers present at the spot in Dhar district allegedly used force against the agitators.
- Australian Navy ship finds US military aircraft that crashed off Queensland coast: Three missing marines are believed to be dead.
- BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth amid reports of the actor joining politics: The Lok Sabha MP has insisted that their meeting was a personal one.
- There will be protests if Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is taken away, warns Farooq Abdullah: The former chief minister accused the BJP and RSS of conspiring to ensure that the Constitution’s Article 35A is repealed.
- GST Council recommends raising maximum cess on motor vehicles from 15% to 25%: The Finance Ministry said the panel also suggested bringing in legislative amendments to increase this levy.