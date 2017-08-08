A look at the headlines right now:

Election to three Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats scheduled today: Gujarat’s NCP leader said the party leadership asked him to vote for BJP, but the Congress refuted this. Don’t say ‘climate change’, Trump administration tells its Department of Agriculture: They have also been told they cannot use other phrases like ‘greenhouse gases’ and ‘sequester carbon’. Police find CCTV footage, NCW asks for updates on Chandigarh stalking case: The police had claimed that cameras along the route had not been working at the time of the incident. Congress is facing an existential crisis and needs to change, says Jairam Ramesh: The senior party leader said it was wrong to assume that anti-incumbency would work against the current government in the next election. Mumbai’s BEST workers call off their strike after Uddhav Thackeray promises them salaries on time: Around 3,800 buses were off the roads on Monday, leaving the commuters inconvenienced. Medha Patkar, five others detained during their fast against Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 2,000 police officers present at the spot in Dhar district allegedly used force against the agitators. Australian Navy ship finds US military aircraft that crashed off Queensland coast: Three missing marines are believed to be dead. BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth amid reports of the actor joining politics: The Lok Sabha MP has insisted that their meeting was a personal one. There will be protests if Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is taken away, warns Farooq Abdullah: The former chief minister accused the BJP and RSS of conspiring to ensure that the Constitution’s Article 35A is repealed. GST Council recommends raising maximum cess on motor vehicles from 15% to 25%: The Finance Ministry said the panel also suggested bringing in legislative amendments to increase this levy.