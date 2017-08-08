A 19-year-old girl, who was seven months pregnant, died of excessive bleeding after an illegal abortion at a private nursing home in Telangana’s Hyderabad, NDTV reported on Tuesday. Her parents said they were unaware of her pregnancy and approached the police on Monday.

Indian law allows abortion of foetuses up to 20-weeks-old.

The police have registered a case against the doctor who performed the abortion, and the man who accompanied the girl to the nursing home. The doctor has been arrested for causing her death by miscarriage and the man who accompanied her has been booked for cheating.

The police said that the girl was in a relationship with Madhu, who took her to a private nursing home in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram to abort the child. The doctors gave her pills to terminate her pregnancy. On August 6, the girl developed complications leading to excessive bleeding. As her condition worsened, the doctor who treated the girl for Rs 20,000, asked Madhu to take her to another hospital. But the girl was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.