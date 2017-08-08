The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex fell over 195 points in late morning trade on Tuesday, trading at 32,074 points at 11.58 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also declined over 61 points to 9,995 at noon.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty opened higher before immediately declining in the morning. Heavy buying by domestic institututional investors led the Sensex to open 58 points higher on Tuesday, Mint reported.

Other factors for the rise in the markets early on Monday were the better-than-expected earnings posted by Tata Steel for the first quarter, intense buying of shares of companies like Hindustan Aluminium, Nalco and Vedanta, and a rise in auto, healthcare and IT stocks.

Realty and telecom stocks plunged later in the trading session and Bharti Infratel lost over 3%.

Other Asian markets experienced a mixed day. Japan’s Nikkei declined 59.88 points to close at 19,996.01 points. Taiwan TSEC 50 Index also lost 10.41 points during the trading session. However, the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 133 points at 12.02 pm, and the Shanghai SE Composite Index was trading virtually flat.

The Indian rupee was trading six paise down at 63.73 to the dollar at 12.03 pm.