Home Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday for not following security protocol during his recent visit to Gujarat, when his convoy was pelted with stones, PTI reported. He was responding to allegations in the Lok Sabha that Gandhi could have been killed in the attack.

The Union minister said that adequate provisions were made for Gandhi’s visit but that the Congress vice president did not listen to the area police or to the Special Protection Group personnel. He only listened to his personal secretary, Singh said.

Singh further said that Gandhi was away from India for 72 days on six occasions but never took any Special Protection Group personnel along, endangering himself, ANI reported. “We want to know where did he go? Why did he not take SPG cover,” the news agency quoted him as saying. Rajnath added that this was a violation of the SPG Act, and asked what Gandhi was trying to hide.

We want to know what is Rahul Gandhi trying to hide by not taking SPG along on foreign tours when he is a SPG protectee: HM in Lok Sabha — ANI (@ANI_news) August 8, 2017

The Gujarat Police said on Sunday that they are on the lookout for three more people involved in the attack on Gandhi’s car. The Congress vice president’s car was pelted with stones in Dhanera where he was on a visit to meet flood victims. The rear glass of his car was damaged in the attack. On Saturday morning, he had claimed the attack was carried out by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The BJP, however, claimed he was there for a “photo opportunity”.