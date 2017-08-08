The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested three suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Baramulla district who had allegedly recruited youth into militancy, PTI reported. The overground workers were associated with the network led by Hizbul commander Parvez Wani in Kupwara district’s Handwara town, officials said.

The Baramulla Police assisted by personnel of the 29 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force conducted an operation at Behrampora Tilgam crossing in Baramulla. The arrested persons were identified as Waseem Ahmed Mir, Umer Hassan Rather and Akif Hussain Rather.

The three men had admitted to recruiting young boys into militancy, Senior Superintendent of Police Mir Imtiaz Hussain said. The network would also provide logistic support to the militants in Sopore and Pattan areas, he added.

Two Chinese pistols and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police official said. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act was registered against them.

“It is a humble appeal to parents and conscientious citizens to come forward and help the police and security forces to prevent such vulnerable youngsters from falling prey to terrorist designs,” PTI quoted Hussain as saying.