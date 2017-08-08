Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala, whose son Vikas Barala is one of the two accused in the Chandigarh stalking case, on Tuesday said the party was neither trying to pressure the police, nor influence the investigation.

“The law should take its own course,” he told reporters, adding that Varnika Kundu, the complainant in the case, was like a daughter to him. “The BJP believes in women’s rights and freedom.”

Varnika is like my daughter, there is no pressure to influence the investigation: Subhash Barala, Haryana BJP chief #ChandigarhStalking pic.twitter.com/IBhJYhTpip — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2017

This is Subhash Barala’s first statement on the case since his son Vikas and another accused, Ashish Kumar, were arrested on Saturday and later released on bail. Vikas Barala and Kumar face charges of stalking and trying to abduct Kundu on Friday night while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. Both accused were found to be drunk at the time of the incident.