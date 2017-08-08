The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday requested New Delhi’s Patiala House Court for permission to interrogate Indrani Mukerjea, who is in prison for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, in connection with the INX Media case, ANI re. In May, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, and INX Media and its directors, which includes Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter.

The agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the case, which is under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is on par with an FIR, officials had said. They said the agency will investigate the alleged “proceeds of crime” in the money laundering case and may seize the assets of those accused.