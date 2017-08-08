The National Investigating Agency on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion case. They were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Railway Act.

At least nine people were injured in the explosion on the passenger train on March 7 near Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. The blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device, took place in the general compartment next to the guard’s coach. The investigative agency said they had sufficient evidence to prove that the four had conspired to carry out this “terror act”.

The NIA said that its investigation had found that one of the accused, Atif Muzaffar, had “formed a terrorist gang with several members”, including the other accused in the case – Mohammed Danish, Syed Mir Hussain and Ghaus Mohammed Khan. The agency said they had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State after being radicalised by the group through its online publications.

The chargesheet alleges that the four had tried to go Islamic State-held territories a number of times and had conspired to “cause subversive activities” after they failed. They then “collected arms and fabricated IEDs” at a hideout in Lucknow. One of these IEDs was used in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast.