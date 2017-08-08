A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Sebi asks stock exchanges to take action against 331 suspected shell companies: The market regulator said the firms would be subjected to independent audits, and their financial information may be examined to provide evidence in court. Sensex plunges 260 points, Nifty ends below 10,000 after Sebi seeks action against shell companies: Tata Steel’s better-than-expected first quarter earnings had helped both indices open higher. Congress says the RBI printed different types of Rs 500 notes, calls it biggest scam of the century: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley first accused the party of making irresponsible statements, but then said he would verify the authenticity of the notes. Netflix makes its first acquisition – comic book publisher Millarworld: The streaming giant will create original movies and shows from the comics. Bank staff who cannot learn Kannada in six months should be sacked, says Karnataka Development Authority: The organisation said many rural customers had been affected as the employees had refused to speak in Kannada. Google fires software engineer who wrote sexist memo on diversity: CEO Sundar Pichai said it was offensive to suggest that some employees have traits that make them less biologically suited for work. Bajaj Auto and UK’s Triumph Motorcycles announce global partnership: The shares of the Indian bikemaker jumped over 3% in the morning trade following the tie-up. Merger of Sahara Life and ICICI Prudential justified, insurance regulator tells Securities Appellate: Sahara had claimed that the unification of the two insurance companies did not follow the principles of natural justice.