The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 48 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching the country’s territorial waters, reported PTI. The fishermen, who reportedly belonged to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu, have been accused of indulging in bottom trawling, which is illegal in Sri Lanka, Naval spokesperson Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said.

The Navy also seized 12 mechanised boats of the fishermen, and took them to Kangesanthurai port, said Fisheries Assistant Director Shivakumar.

Before the arrests, the naval officials allegedly rammed their boats against the fishermen vessels. The officials had fired a couple a shots in the air as a warning, after which the fishermen surrendered.