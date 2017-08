At least eight people were killed and 25 others injured on Tuesday after a bus fell into a canal in West Bengal’s Nadia district, ANI reported. The accident took place in Tehatta village, around 150 km from Kolkata.

The West Bengal government has announced Rs 2 lakh in compensation for the families of the deceased.

More details are awaited.

West Bengal: 8 killed, 25 injured after a bus fell into a canal in Nadia's Tehatta area. pic.twitter.com/fgwn9MWLrq — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2017