Justice Dipak Misra will be the next chief justice of India, after incumbent Jagdish Singh Khehar retires on August 27. The Law Ministry accepted Khehar’s recommendation on Tuesday. Misra will serve as the CJI for 14 months.

The 63-year-old is the judge who headed the bench that had upheld the death sentence for the rapist-murderers of a 23-year-old student in Delhi on December 16, 2012. Misra had also headed the Supreme Court bench that had rejected 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon’s plea for a stay on his execution.