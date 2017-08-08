A landslide triggered by heavy rain in southwest China killed at least 23 people, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Two people were reported missing in Sichuan province’s Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture while one person was pulled out alive from the rubble in the mountainous region, the Sichuan government said in a statement.

Around 71 houses were completely destroyed in the landslide and some roads were also damaged. The direct economic losses were estimated at 160 million yuan (more than Rs 162 crore), the statement added.

The landslide first hit a village in Puge county at around 6 am, Xinhua reported, adding that the rescue operations were underway.