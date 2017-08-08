A look at the headlines right now:

Counting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls delayed after Congress tells EC two MLAs revealed their votes: Party President Sonia Gandhi said she was ‘anguished by the assault on freedom’. Why charge accused in Chandigarh stalking case with abduction, asks Union minister Babul Supriyo: The Haryana BJP chief, whose son is charged in the incident, said the party was not trying to influence the investigation. Dipak Misra will be the next chief justice of India: The Law Ministry accepted incumbent Jagdish Singh Khehar’s recommendation. Mosque can be built at a distance from Ram temple, Shia Waqf board tells SC: The board has suggested that a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should be formed to start negotiation talks on the dispute. Schools in South Mumbai will be shut tomorrow because of Maratha Kranti Morcha, says education minister: The silent march, which will start from Byculla zoo at 11 am, is expected to see footfall of at least five lakh people from all over the state. IMD predicts normal rainfall for August, September: The weather department said that the rainfall in these two months will be around 100% of the Long Period Average. Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Indian fishermen for allegedly trawling in the country’s waters: It also seized 12 mechanised boats of the fishermen.

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan: A landslide in the province killed 23 people. Apple is anti-consumer, indulging in data colonisation, says Trai: The iPhone maker has not yet made the Do Not Disturb app, which allows customers to report spam calls and messages to the telecom regulator, available. Four accused in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast pledged allegiance to Islamic State, says NIA chargesheet: The agency said they had conspired to ‘cause subversive activities’ in India after they failed to go to territories under the terror outfit’s control.