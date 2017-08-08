A software professional was arrested on Tuesday after a 34-year-old fashion designer accused him of stalking her in a car in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday.

Nitish Sharma allegedly followed the complainant till her house in Andheri, and rang the doorbell around 2 am to ask for water. On Monday evening, the woman lodged a complaint at Amboli police station, and submitted photos of the accused and his car.

The complainant said the man was following her from a medical store when her children and her sister were in the car with her. “I went up and around 15-20 minutes after I had put my kids to sleep, this man was standing outside and said to me that he is thirsty...I scolded him and shut the door,” she said, according to NDTV.

She further claimed that the accused was unfazed. “He didn’t have any fear in his eyes, a fear of being captured by security cameras, interrogation by security guards or threats of police! He just hung around coolly in his car long after the incident, very comfortable in getting his pictures clicked,” she said.

Hyderabad-based Sharma, 36, was in Mumbai to visit his relatives. “He claimed that he came to Mumbai four days ago and was roaming in the city at night,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya told The Times of India.

This comes three days after Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala, and his friend were arrested for allegedly stalking a girl in Chandigarh.