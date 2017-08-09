Country singer and guitarist Glen Campbell died on Tuesday in Nashville, United States, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his family announced. He was 81. Campbell had announced that he had Alzheimer’s in 2011.

He is survived by his wife Kim Campbell, eight children, ten grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, the Facebook statement said. It also asked people to make donations for Alzheimer’s research instead of sending flowers.

Campbell was born in Arkansas on April 22, 1936, the seventh of 12 children. He released over 70 albums and sold more than 45 million records, BBC reported. He was also an actor and a TV show host. “Rhinestone Cowboy”, released in 1975, and “Southern Nights” (1977) are considered some of his greatest hits.