A look at the headlines right now:

BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, Congress ekes out victory for Ahmed Patel: The Election Commission had earlier declared invalid two votes by Congress MLAs who had cross-voted. North Korea threatens to strike US military base at Guam: Just hours earlier, President Donald Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’. Nine killed, around 100 more feared dead in China earthquake: In 2008, an earthquake of 8 magnitude had hit the same region, in which 87,00 people had died or gone missing. Chinese official cites blogs while claiming Bhutan acknowledges Doklam as Beijing’s territory: Wang Wenli said the Bhutanese state media and legal blogs had ‘more convincing information’. Indian soldier killed during an exchange of fire in Poonch district: Unidentified officials said the jawan was seriously injured in firing from across the LoC. IT professional arrested for allegedly stalking a woman in Mumbai: The complainant claimed Nitish Sharma had followed her in a car till her house and rung the doorbell around 2 am to ask for water. IMD predicts normal rainfall for August, September: The weather department said that the rainfall in these two months will be around 100% of the Long Period Average. Mosque can be built at a distance from Ram temple, Shia Waqf board tells SC: The board has suggested that a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should be formed to start negotiation talks on the dispute. Dipak Misra will be the next chief justice of India: The Law Ministry accepted incumbent Jagdish Singh Khehar’s recommendation. YouTube’s new chat feature allows users to share videos without closing the app: The new feature is only available on the iOS and Android YouTube apps, and cannot be accessed on the desktop version of the website.