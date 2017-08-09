A Central Reserve Police Force soldier has been arrested in connection with allegations that some jawans had molested schoolgirls at a local hostel, ANI reported on Wednesday. One more jawan connected with the case has gone missing.

“We have received a complaint from the warden of the hostel against the unknown men in uniform and started an investigation,” Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav was quoted as saying. An FIR was registered in the case soon after the complaints came to light.

The incident reportedly took place on July 31 when the CRPF personnel were invited to the girls’ school in Palnar to celebrate rakshabandhan. During the programme, when some girls went to use the toilet in the hostel, a few personnel followed them. They allegedly molested the girls under the pretext of frisking them. The girls complained to the warden later in the evening who approached senior officials, but no immediate action was taken, alleged the activist.