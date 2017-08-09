Markets extend losses, Sensex drops 128 points in morning trade
The BSE had touched a low of 31,843.35 points, while Nifty was 38 points down.
Benchmark indices on Tuesday extended their losses from Tuesday amid weak global cues. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading below the 32,000-mark.
The 30-share index was 128 points down at 31,885.56 at 1 pm, after touching a low of 31,843.45 in the early trade. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading 38 points lower at 9,940.85. It had touched a low of 9,924.90 in the morning trade after opening at 9,961.15.
The markets had suffered on Tuesday after market regulator Securities And Exchange Board Of India issued a directive asking stock exchanges to take action against 331 suspected shell companies. Sensex had closed almost 260 points down on Tuesday at 32,014.19 and the NSE was ended at 9,978.55 – more than 78 points lower.
Pharma stocks were affected the most after the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was trading at a 52-week low. Sun Pharmaceutical shares fell almost 5% in the morning session. The decline came after the company’s United States-based subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported that its net income had halved to $54.5 million in the June quarter.