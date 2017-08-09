Benchmark indices on Tuesday extended their losses from Tuesday amid weak global cues. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading below the 32,000-mark.

The 30-share index was 128 points down at 31,885.56 at 1 pm, after touching a low of 31,843.45 in the early trade. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading 38 points lower at 9,940.85. It had touched a low of 9,924.90 in the morning trade after opening at 9,961.15.

The markets had suffered on Tuesday after market regulator Securities And Exchange Board Of India issued a directive asking stock exchanges to take action against 331 suspected shell companies. Sensex had closed almost 260 points down on Tuesday at 32,014.19 and the NSE was ended at 9,978.55 – more than 78 points lower.

Pharma stocks were affected the most after the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was trading at a 52-week low. Sun Pharmaceutical shares fell almost 5% in the morning session. The decline came after the company’s United States-based subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries reported that its net income had halved to $54.5 million in the June quarter.