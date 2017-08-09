Security forces killed two suspected militants in an encounter on Wednesday in Pulwama district’s Tral region in Jammu and Kashmir. A gunfight is still on in Tral’s Gulab Bagh village, PTI reported. Another militant is believed to be hiding in the area.

The Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles unit and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation after hearing gunshots in the area around 12.45 pm, an unidentified police officer told the Greater Kashmir. Militants fired at the security forces during the operation.