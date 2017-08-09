Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Chandigarh stalking case. He had arrived at the Sector 26 police station after 2.30 pm even though he had been summoned by the Chandigarh Police for questioning at 11 am.

“Vikas Barala’s arrest is one small step in the right direction,” the complainant’s father VS Kundu told Times Now.

Director General of Chandigarh Police Tajinder Singh Luthra had earlier said that they had pasted the noticed on the wall of Vikas Barala’s house as the accused had refused to accept it. “The accused’s refusal to give blood and urine samples will be held against him in the investigation, Luthra said. “Everything under the sun will be done to ensure justice.”

Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested, and later released on bail, on August 5 for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter. They had allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. Both accused were found to be drunk at the time.