Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the demand of the Maratha community for reservation in jobs and colleges has been referred to the backward classes commission. The panel will carry out a study to see the feasibility of the demand, reported ANI.

Fadnavis took this decision after meeting representatives from the Maratha morcha and leaders from all political parties. Fadnavis said he was positive about reservation, reported the Hindustan Times.

Besides, the state government granted land and a sum of Rs 5 crore to each district to build hostels for Maratha students. The government also promised Maratha students concessions in fees for 605 education courses, interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for self-employment, according to the Hindustan Times.

Besides reservation, the protestors have also demanded amendments in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and a minimum support price for farmers and death penalty for the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 15-year-old in Maharashtra’s Kopardi village. Fadnavis said the trial in the case was being fast-tracked, and the government will ensure highest punishment for the perpetrators, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people took over the roads in south Mumbai to participate in the Maratha Kranti Morcha rally. The rally started from Byculla Zoo at 11 am and is heading towards the Azad Maidan marching through the JJ flyover. While schools in south Mumbai were shut for the day, the JJ flyover was also closed for traffic.

