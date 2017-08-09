Citizens of 80 countries, including India, will no longer require a visa to enter Qatar, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Seychelles, Australia and New Zealand, are among the others in the list.

Qatari government officials said in a press release that a visa waiver will be issued free of charge at the point of entry after a passport with a minimum validity of six months is presented along with an onward of return ticket.

“Depending on the nationality of the visitor, the waiver will either be valid for 180 days, and allow the visitor to spend a total of 90 days in Qatar, or it will be valid for 30 days and entitle the visitor to spend up to 30 days in Qatar with the possibility of applying for an extension of the waiver for an additional 30 days,” it added.

This waiver will be valid for multi-entry visas as well. These allow visitors to enter and exit a country multiple times.

The Qatar Tourism Authority welcomed the decision. “With 80 nationalities eligible for a free visa waiver upon arrival, Qatar is now the most open country in the region, and we are delighted to invite visitors to discover our renowned hospitality, cultural heritage and natural treasures,” said, Hassan Al Ibrahim, the entity’s acting chairman.