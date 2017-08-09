The Congress on Wednesday expelled eight of its Gujarat MLAs from the party for violating its whip in the Rajya Sabha election, ANI reported. The party will expel six more MLAs in the coming days, said party leader in charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot (pictured above).

“Eight Gujarat Congress MLAs have already been expelled from the party,” said Gehlot. “Six more Gujarat Congress MLAs to be expelled from the party for violation of the whip in RS polls.”

Congress leader Ahmed Patel retained his Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat on Tuesday. The results came at the end of a night of drama that culminated in the Election Commission invalidating two ballots by Congress MLAs who had cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party, giving Patel just enough votes to return to the Upper House for the fifth time.