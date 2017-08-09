A look at the headlines right now:

Chandigarh Police arrest Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala in stalking case: Both accused have been charged with attempt of abduction, which is a non-bailable offence. Maharashtra backward classes commission to study feasibility of Maratha reservation demand: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met representatives of the community after they took out a massive rally in Mumbai. Indians, citizens of 79 other countries will no longer need a visa to enter Qatar: A free waiver will be issued at the point of entry after a valid passport is presented along with an onward of return ticket. Three militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral region, civilian dies in clashes: A teenager succumbed to pellet injuries sustained during clashes that broke out between security forces and protestors near the encounter site in Pulwama district. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among the worst performers in rural sanitation, reveals survey: Rural households in these states were found to have the least access to toilets. Cannot make the use of paper trails with EVMs mandatory, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Law Ministry affidavit said VVPAT machines can be used as a backup for EVMs, which it called ‘reliable and tamper proof’. Six soldiers injured in Parisian suburb after BMW rams into them, terror attack suspected: Later, the French Police shot at the suspect and arrested him. Victory despite ‘toughest hurdles’, says JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav as he congratulates Ahmed Patel: Sonia Gandhi said she was thankful to the EC for invalidating two votes for the BJP, but the Congress expelled eight Gujarat MLAs for violating the party whip. Poor conservation process harming temples in Tamil Nadu, says Unesco’s report to Madras HC: The survey revealed that the conservation process by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department had some loopholes. Jaganmohan Reddy’s comments reflect his mental condition, says Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: The TDP chief also claimed that his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy had conspired with Naxalites to assassinate him in 2003.