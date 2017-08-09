Samajwadi Party MLCs Ashok Bajpai and Ambika Chowdhury resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Wednesday, PTI reported. With this, five party MLCs have resigned in the last 10 days.

The two are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Bajpai, who submitted his resignation to council chairperson Ramesh Yadav, said he was unhappy with the way senior leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, were being treated. “I am tendering my resignation from council membership,” Bjapai said. “I am peeved at the treatment meted out to Netaji [Mulayam Singh Yadav]. He is being ignored in the party. We have not worked to strengthen the party for this day. Senior leaders are being ignored and the message going from this is visible.”

Chowdhury said she, too, wasn’t feeling comfortable in the party as Mulayam Singh Yadav wasn’t being given any importance. “I was MLC in SP quota,” she said. “I had to resign earlier but I could not due to some reasons. Behenji had also asked me to resign later. I am in BSP and will remain there.”

On August 4, Samajwadi Party MLC from Uttar Pradesh Sarojini Agarwal had quit the party citing similar reasons. Two other MLCs – Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh – had resigned from the party on July 29. While Agarwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nawab had indicated that he too may join the right-wing outfit if he was invited. “The BJP is doing good work and PM Modi has given a good slogan of ‘Sabka sath, sabka vikas’,” he had said.