The Federal Bureau of Investigation had raided the home of United States President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on July 26, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The officials had seized documents from his home in Virginia relating to the investigation in the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.

Using a search warrant, the raid was conducted by agents working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. “Mr Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” Manafort’s spokesperson Jason Maloni told The Guardian.

Manafort is being investigated for his alleged role in money laundering during the election campaigning in 2016. The agents who work for Mueller had conducted the raid at the political consultant’s place a day before he was scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the report in The Washington Post.

Trump is being investigated for his alleged role in Russian meddling into the US election in November 2016. He has dismissed claims that his campaign associates had colluded with Moscow. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegation of orchestrating cyber attacks during the polls.