The big news: Haryana BJP chief’s son booked for attempt to abduct, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress expelled 8 Gujarat MLAs after the Rajya Sabha election, and Hamid Ansari said there is a feeling of unease among Muslims.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chandigarh Police arrest Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala in stalking case: Both accused in the case have been charged with attempt of abduction, which is a non-bailable offence.
- Congress expels eight Gujarat MLAs for violating party whip in Rajya Sabha elections: Ashok Gehlot said they will oust six more in the coming days.
- Feeling of unease among Muslims in the country, says outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari: He said the community felt a sense of insecurity and that the ambience of acceptance was under threat.
- Mumbai Police arrest Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting passenger: The ride-sharing platform said it has blacklisted Arun Matashankar Tiwari as soon as the incident was reported.
- FBI raided home of Donald Trump’s former campaign chief as part of Russia probe: Paul Manafort was being investigated for his possible role in money laundering in the run up to the 2016 election.
- Cannot make the use of paper trails with EVMs mandatory, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Law Ministry affidavit said VVPAT machines can be used as a backup for EVMs, which it called ‘reliable and tamper proof’.
- Tamil actor Vijay asks fans not to abuse Bengaluru journalist for criticising his film: Dhanya Rajendran had tweeted on Friday that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘When Harry Met Sejal’ was worse than Vijay’s ‘Sura’.
- Two more Samajwadi Party MLCs in Uttar Pradesh resign from the legislative council: With this, five party MLCs have resigned in the last 10 days.
- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among the worst performers in rural sanitation, reveals survey: Rural households in these states were found to have the least access to toilets.
- Poor conservation process harming temples in Tamil Nadu, Unesco’s report to Madras HC: The survey revealed that the conservation process by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department had some loopholes.