The government on Wednesday defended an exception clause in the Indian Penal Code that does not penalise a man for having forced sex with his wife, who can be as young as 15. The Supreme Court was hearing arguments presented by the Centre and non-governmental organisation Independent Thought.

The apex court observed that the current law does not consider a man’s physical intercourse with a girl between the age of 15 to 18 as rape if they are married. However, if she is below 15, it would be considered rape, irrespective of “consent or no consent”, said a bench of justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta.

The Centre’s legal representative, Binu Tamta, said it was trying to defend the institution of marriage as there are 23 million child brides in India, the Hindustan Times reported. “The children from such marriages will suffer,” Tamta said.

“This reflects badly on the government,” Gupta said, responding to the statistic.

The apex court criticised the Centre’s claim and asked if the exception clause was serving as an incentive for child marriage. It asked the lawyer to provide information on the number of child marriage prohibition officers appointed as well as the number of cases that have been registered under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006.