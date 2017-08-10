Government Railway Police said they found and deactivated a low intensity explosive device on board an Amritsar-bound Akal Takhat Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Wednesday night, ANI reported. A letter was also found along with the device in a train toilet, GRP Superintendent of Police Saumitra Yadav said.

The letter purportedly threatens to avenge Lashkar-e-Taiba militant commander Abu Dujana’s death. “Dujana ki shahaadat ka badla abb Hindustan ko chukaana padega [India will have to pay for Abu Dujana’s death],” the note said.

Two coaches were vacated and a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the site before it was cleared and allowed to continue on its journey.