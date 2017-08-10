The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) on Thursday formally rejected VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran as their deputy general secretary, saying that his appointment to the post had gone against party guidelines.

Meanwhile, speculation over a possible merger between the two party factions was rife. “We are confident,” Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar said about merger negotiations. “We hope so,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa had expelled Dhinakaran from the party in 2011, and when he was appointed deputy general secretary, he had not completed the requisite five years in the party. The party has also asked its workers to reject any appointments Dinakaran had made during his time as deputy general secretary.

This appears to be the first formal stance the faction led by Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami has taken against Sasikala’s family, and comes amid rumours that the two factions of the party will merge. Jayalalithaa loyalist and former chief minister O Panneerselvam leads the other faction.

Two leaves symbol bribery case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police over accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s bail plea, ANI reported. The police had arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middleman, from a hotel room in Delhi on April 16 and seized a BMW and Mercedes.

On August 4, Dinakaran had said that the two factions of the party were working towards a merger which could happen even before the founding anniversary of the AIADMK on October 17. But the O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had denied speculation that the two warring camps would merge and join the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. “These are just rumours,” V Maitreyan, a member of the Panneerselvam camp, had said.