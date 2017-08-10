Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal died on Thursday morning after a three-year battle with lung and kidney cancer. He was 54. Panchal acted in Paan Singh Tomar, Peepli Live, Slumdog Millionaire and Jolly LLB2, among other films.

Panchal was taken to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. He died around 7.45 am, the Hindustan Times reported. His last rites are expected to take place on Thursday evening. His wife Uma told the newspaper that he had been bed-ridden for the past 10 months.

“When the cancer was detected in January 2014, he began some Ayurvedic treatment,” she said, adding that they discontinued the new homeopathic medicine he had started after his condition worsened.