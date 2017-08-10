A look at the headlines right now:

  1. AIADMK (Amma) finally rejects Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran in official statement: The party said his appointment as deputy general secretary had violated their guidelines.
  2. 53 Indian troops, one bulldozer still remain on our side of border, China claims: On August 2, Beijing had released a document claiming that 40 Indian personnel were in its territory at the end of July.
  3. Explosive device found on board Akal Takht Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi: Two coaches were vacated and a bomb disposal squad was deployed at the site.
  4. Centre defends law that protects a husband if he rapes his minor wife: The Supreme Court said the current law only considers a man’s physical intercourse with a girl under the age of 15 as rape.
  5. Sebi orders stock exchanges to verify credentials of 331 alleged shell firms, says report: Three of the companies have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the market regulator’s order banning them from trading on the market.
  6. Poet and writer Vijay Nambisan dies at 54: Historian Ramchandra Guha said Nambisan was a wonderful human being, with a gentle, dry, wit.
  7. Facebook announces personalised video platform called Watch: The new tab will offer a customised variety of shows based on the user’s preferences and what their friends are watching.
  8. United Airlines apologises after family claims their dog died in the flight’s cargo hold: The owners said their Cavalier King Charles Spaniel had been cleared by a veterinarian days before the flight.
  9. Iran’s Hassan Rouhani appoints female vice presidents after backlash against his all-male cabinet: Massoumeh Ebtekar will be in charge of family and women’s affairs.
  10. Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal dies at 54: He also featured in Jolly LLB2 and Slumdog Millionaire